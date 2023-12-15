Tekashi 6ix9ine's Girlfriend Arrested For Felony Charge, Appears to Hit Him on Camera

Tekashi 6ix9ine's girlfriend got arrested on a felony charge after video appeared to show her smacking him with a 2x4 multiple times, and damaging his Bentley.

Dominican rapper Yailin La Más Viral was busted Thursday following a domestic dispute at Tekashi's Florida home.

According to the police report, obtained by TMZ, cops were called to 6ix9ine's pad and when they got there Tekashi told them he had been arguing with Yailin all day and it escalated to the point where she hit him and his Bentley.

Cops say Tekashi told them Yailin grabbed a 2x4 during the fight and started hitting him ... and he accuses her of kicking his Bentley's sideview mirror and using a ground stake to break the windshield.

The police report says Tekashi also claimed Yailin pulled his hair ... and he showed officers cell phone footage of the fight.

Tekashi ended up posting some of the video on social media ... and it appears to show Yailin wailing on him with a 2x4, hitting him at least 4 times before being taken away in handcuffs.

Cops say Yailin told them Tekashi was withholding her money and passport from her, causing her to become upset. Police say she told them she tried to leave Tekashi's pad but he stopped her, and that's when she decided to damage his car "to cause him financial hardship."

In the end, police say the video footage gave them probable cause to arrest Yailin for aggravated battery, witness tampering and felony criminal mischief. She was taken into custody and transported to central jail.

