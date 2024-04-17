Tekashi 6ix9ine's Florida Home Hit By IRS Agents, Cars Seized

Tekashi 6ix9ine appears to have run into more legal trouble here in the States -- because we've learned federal agents rolled up to his home in Florida ... and rolled away with his cars.

The Palm Beach Sheriff's Office tells TMZ they were dispatched to Tekashi's home in Lake Worth, FL Wednesday to assist IRS agents conducting an operation there. PBSO wouldn't give us more info on the exact nature of the operation, but there are some pretty clear clues.

Play video content TMZ.com

According to photos/videos obtained by TMZ of the visit -- one for which Tekashi himself was not home, we've confirmed -- it looks like the agents were there to seize his stuff.

Eyewitnesses tell us that these agents ended up confiscating multiple items from Tekashi's house -- where other people could be seen talking with the agents outside -- and it looks like they even towed away some of the vehicles at the property, too.

We've been told that several different cars of his were hauled off, but we've obtained photos of at least two that look like they were for sure seized. You can even see they have his name right there on a sticker on the windshield of one of the rides.

In terms of what exactly this is all about, it's still unclear. Of course, the fact the IRS is in the mix -- ya gotta figure it's tax-related... but the IRS hasn't gotten back to us yet.

In terms of where Tekashi is right now -- well, you'll recall ... he's dealing with legal problems down in the Dominican Republic, where he's been spending a lot of time lately. We're hearing from sources with direct knowledge that he's still in the D.R. and isn't in the U.S.