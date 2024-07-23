Tekashi 6ix9ine's Lamborghini, Bentley Sold Off After Being Seized By Feds

A couple of Tekashi 6ix9ine's luxury cars just sold to the highest bidder -- this after the IRS seized them from his Florida estate -- and they went for a pretty penny.

Tekashi's 2019 Lamborghini Urus went for a whopping $175,043 at a government-run auction that closed Tuesday ... and his 2017 Bentley Continental GT Speed changed hands for $85,500 during the same auction.

These are the same cars IRS agents seized from 6ix9ine back in April, when the feds rolled up to his Lake Worth, FL home ... and confiscated a bunch of the rapper's stuff.

The luxury cars feature rainbow paint-splatter custom wraps ... and they were both registered to Tekashi's brother, Oscar Osiris Hernandez. So yeah ... there was never any doubt these were his sweet rides.

6ix9ine's Bentley only had 38,803 miles on it ... and both of the front windows appear to be shattered. Unclear if the new owner will change the exterior, but the interior features red leather, and there are red rims on the tires.

Meanwhile, the Lambo has 49,294 miles and a black leather interior with TV screens in the back of the headrests.

Play video content TMZ.com