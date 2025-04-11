Lil' Wayne Pissed Over Lack Of Bryson DeChambeau Coverage At Masters

Bryson DeChambeau's 2025 Masters is off to a strong start ... but fans online are annoyed the golf star isn't getting more coverage on their TV screens -- and that even includes Lil Wayne!

Tunechi took to X to voice his displeasure Friday morning during the tournament's second round, dumbfounded as to why the powers that be aren't showing the man who currently sits in second place.

The Masters blew it w this lack of coverage on Bryson!!! They gotta stop hatin on the LIV shit. This man is killin it out there and I can’t watch — Lil Wayne WEEZY F (@LilTunechi) April 11, 2025 @LilTunechi

Weezy chalked it up to the 31-year-old's association with the Saudi Arabia-backed golf league LIV ... and the rap legend isn't the first to make that claim. Even greats like Phil Mickelson have received far less TV time.

Of course, players like Mickelson and DeChambeau aren't allowed to play on the PGA Tour due to the beef with LIV ... but they are allowed to tee it up for the four major tournaments, assuming they meet certain criteria.

Former NHL player Ryan Whitney joined Wayne and others in voicing their displeasure with the lack of screen time for DeChambeau, trying to understand why he wasn't in the featured group.

Wayne was able to find a workaround for the problem, thanks to some help from his pal, FS1 host Nick Wright, who pointed Weezy to the Masters app.

Luckily for fans, Bryson has set himself up nicely heading into the weekend. He currently sits -7 under par as he looks to bring home his first-ever Green jacket.