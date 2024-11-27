Golf Star Bryson DeChambeau Sinks Hole-In-One Over His Mansion

Play video content Instagram / @brysondechambeau

Bryson DeChambeau has done it -- after more than two weeks of trying to sink a hole-in-one over his mansion ... he buried a ball right in his backyard's cup!

The golf star began the quest to make the incredible shot back on Nov. 13 ... vowing to hit a certain amount of balls every day until he accomplished the feat.

Wednesday was his 16th afternoon of trying to get the job done ... and on his 14th attempt of the session, he finally made it happen.

The ball cleared his Grapevine, Texas palace with ease, bounced twice on his practice green ... and then nestled right in the hole.

DeChambeau went crazy once he learned it dropped ... he tossed his hat with glee and raced to his green to make sure it was real.

The whole ordeal ended up taking DeChambeau a total of 134 swings -- which is actually quite impressive ... considering the difficulty of the shot -- and the dire consequences if he happened to blade one.

DeChambeau clearly knew it was a helluva achievement, because after he celebrated for a few minutes ... he crumpled to the ground and sighed, "that's enough."