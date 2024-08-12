Donald Trump Hits Impressive Golf Shot, Misses Hole-In-One By Inches

Play video content

Donald Trump's golf game has never looked better ... just a few weeks after he impressed LIV star Bryson DeChambeau with his on-the-course work, he nearly carded a hole-in-one while playing with his fam.

Check out some video Donald Trump Jr. posted from his round with his Pops over the weekend ... No. 45 hit a shot so pure, he missed an ace by just inches.

The hole was a Par 3 that was surrounded by water and a big bunker ... and while it's unclear how long it was playing -- based on the iron DT was using, it appeared to be somewhere in the 160ish-yard range.

After he smoked the ball, Trump knew he hit a good one ... as he didn't even watch it land. Take a look at the vid, he yelled, "OK, get in the hole," before he turned toward his playing partners.

Trump's son was blown away by where it came down on the green ... yelling out, "Oh my God," just before realizing it hit the pin and landed some two feet away from the hole.

"In a match against my daughters and a couple great young local competitive golfers here my dad literally hit the pin," Trump Jr. wrote in a caption on the footage.

The Don, meanwhile, boasted minimally about the shot ... only turning casually to gloat about it to the small gaggle of people who had gathered on the tee box.

Of course, not many should be surprised by his golf game at the moment ... 'cause earlier this summer, he nearly broke 50 while playing alongside DeChambeau.