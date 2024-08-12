Donald Trump Breaks X Silence with Campaign Videos, Hypes Elon Musk Interview

Former U.S. President Donald Trump is back on the social media platform that once booted him -- breaking a year-long silence on X to drop new campaign videos, and hyping his next big interview.

A two-and-a-half-minute ad that posted Monday morning not only serves to promote Trump's campaign, but ya can't ignore the timing of him using X after such a long break. It's no coincidence X owner Elon Musk will be interviewing Trump on a live stream Monday evening ... which will be hosted on Trump's X page.

Trump typically saves his social posts for his own platform, Truth Social, or TikTok -- and hasn't posted on X since August 2023, when he proudly uploaded his Georgia mug shot, and wrote, "Never surrender" ... raising millions for his campaign, in the process.

Are you better off now than you were when I was president?



Our economy is shattered. Our border has been erased. We're a nation in decline.



Make the American Dream AFFORDABLE again. Make America SAFE again. Make America GREAT Again! #TrumpOnX — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 12, 2024 @realDonaldTrump

Since posting his campaign vid ... #TrumpOnX has been trending, and he's posted several more times, including a straight-up promo for his face-to-face with Elon. Plug, plug, plug!

It's debatable who's benefitting more from Trump's wave of X posts -- his campaign or X, which Elon himself admits is struggling to keep advertisers.

Back in 2021, Trump's phone was basically reduced to a brick days after the January 6 riots -- when Facebook, TikTok, Twitter (you know, the platform Elon renamed X), IG, and other social media sites restricted or outright banned him from posting.