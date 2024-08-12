Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Isaac Hayes' Family Demands $3 Million From Donald Trump Over Song Use at Rally

Isaac Hayes' Family to Trump Hold On, We're Comin' for You!!!

donald trump and isaac hayes
Getty

The family of late singer Isaac Hayes is threatening to sue Donald Trump's presidential campaign ... claiming the former prez has been using one of his famous songs without permission at campaign rallies.

Lawyers for Isaac Hayes Enterprises fired off a legal warning shot, sending Trump and his campaign a notice of copyright infringement over the use of Hayes' song "Hold On, I'm Comin'" at Trump rallies.

The singer's family says the anthem has been used at least 134 times at different political events between 2022 to 2024 without permission. Trump notably played the song in Harrisburg, PA back in July ... where he used the track to close out his rally.

Hayes -- who died in August 2008 at age 65 after suffering a stroke -- wrote "Hold On, I’m Comin'" with David Porter for soul duo Sam & Dave in 1966. Hayes's son, Isaac Hayes III, says the copyright to the song reverted to the Hayes family in March 2022.

081224_isaac_hayes_kal
CHECK THE COPYRIGHT

Hayes' son explains the family wants Trump to stop using the track, remove any videos where the song may be featured, and release a statement clarifying that the estate never authorized the usage ... oh, and there's also the $3 million in licensing fees, which they say is actually a discount!

The family means business, too ... as Isaac stated that they'd take further legal action, if Trump and his team did not comply.

This is not the first time a musical artist has publicly objected to Trump using their music. In fact, Celine Dion also fired off a similar warning over the weekend ... after Trump used "My Heart Will Go On" at his Montana rally.

081224_donald_trump_dance_kal APRIL 2022
DANCIN' DONALD
C-SPAN

Countless other celebs have tried to block Trump from using their music at rallies over the years, including The Rolling Stones, Adele, Rihanna, Steven Tyler, and the estate for Sinead O’Connor.

