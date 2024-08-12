Isaac Hayes' Family Demands $3 Million From Donald Trump Over Song Use at Rally

The family of late singer Isaac Hayes is threatening to sue Donald Trump's presidential campaign ... claiming the former prez has been using one of his famous songs without permission at campaign rallies.

Lawyers for Isaac Hayes Enterprises fired off a legal warning shot, sending Trump and his campaign a notice of copyright infringement over the use of Hayes' song "Hold On, I'm Comin'" at Trump rallies.

We the family of @isaachayes Isaac Hayes Enterprises, represented by Walker & Associates, are suing @realDonaldTrump and his campaign for 134 counts copyright infringement for the unauthorized use of the song “Hold On I’m Coming” at campaign rallies from 2022-2024.



The singer's family says the anthem has been used at least 134 times at different political events between 2022 to 2024 without permission. Trump notably played the song in Harrisburg, PA back in July ... where he used the track to close out his rally.

Hayes -- who died in August 2008 at age 65 after suffering a stroke -- wrote "Hold On, I’m Comin'" with David Porter for soul duo Sam & Dave in 1966. Hayes's son, Isaac Hayes III, says the copyright to the song reverted to the Hayes family in March 2022.

Hayes' son explains the family wants Trump to stop using the track, remove any videos where the song may be featured, and release a statement clarifying that the estate never authorized the usage ... oh, and there's also the $3 million in licensing fees, which they say is actually a discount!

The family means business, too ... as Isaac stated that they'd take further legal action, if Trump and his team did not comply.

This is not the first time a musical artist has publicly objected to Trump using their music. In fact, Celine Dion also fired off a similar warning over the weekend ... after Trump used "My Heart Will Go On" at his Montana rally.

