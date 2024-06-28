Donald Trump, Joe Biden Argue About Golf During Debate

Play video content CNN

Foreign policy, social security and climate change all took a back seat to golf on Thursday night -- as Donald Trump and Joe Biden put politics aside for a few moments to trash-talk each other's skills on the links.

It all went down after No. 45 and No. 46 were asked about how they believe their bodies and minds would hold up over the next four years if they were elected the next president of the United States.

Trump stated he had no worries -- pointing out that he recently won two club championships as evidence. He then stated there's no way Biden could do that, adding, "He can't hit a ball 50 yards!"

Biden fired back seconds later -- insisting he was once a six handicap during his time as vice president. He then implied he'd dust Trump on the course if the 78-year-old had to carry his own bag.

Trump didn't let any of the talk die down when it was his turn next ... responding that there's simply no way Biden ever got his handicap that low.

"I've seen your swing," he said. "I know your swing."

Thankfully, the debate's moderators got the talk back on track ... but Trump STILL didn't let the topic go following it all -- taking to Instagram to show an edited video of him "hitting" Biden with one of his drives.

As for the validity of their golf claims, internet sleuths discovered Biden had gotten his handicap down to 6.7 at one point, while Trump's low was 2.5.