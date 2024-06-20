Bryson DeChambeau Parties W/ U.S. Open Trophy At Nashville Bar

The U.S. Open teed off a week ago, but champ Bryson DeChambeau's living it up like he just sank the tourney-winning putt ... partying, trophy in hand, in downtown Nashville -- and it's awesome!

The 30-year-old champ was seen walking the streets of Tennessee's capital with the U.S. Open trophy ... as Bryson and his new hardware got in line to enter a bar on Broadway.

Bryson casually carrying the U.S. Open trophy around Broadway in Nashville pic.twitter.com/SGc28LPOOC — Bussin' With The Boys (@BussinWTB) June 20, 2024 @BussinWTB

It is unclear if Bryson was meeting up with friends, family, or a mix of both ... but the group linked up outside Jason Aldean's Kitchen and Rooftop Bar -- which opened on the Broadway strip back in 2018.

DeChambeau has been living it up after pulling out the close win against Rory Mcllroy at the U.S. Open ... and the festivities continued well into Sunday night at the site of the major, Pinehurst Golf Course and Resort.

"I’m a little wrecked, I can tell you that,” DeChambeau told the “The Pat McAfee Show” Monday.

“It was a lot of fun last night, and the fans were all part of that win. Throughout the whole week, they were cheering me on, pushing me, encouraging me, and giving me all of the stuff I needed to win, so I thought, what better moment than to show the fans all that they deserve?"

Play video content The Pat McAfee Show

And, for those wondering what Bryson drank out of his new trophy ... it turns out he went fancy -- wine!