Bryson DeChambeau Drills Fellow Golfer With Errant Shot At PGA Championship

Bryson DeChambeau has ruffled some feathers yet again on the golf course ... this time, the LIV star hit an approach shot so poorly, it drilled one of his fellow competitors right in the back.

The wild scene went down just minutes ago during the first round of the PGA Championship at Oak Hill Country Club in New York ... when Kenny Pigman was standing on the 18th tee box, getting ready to smoke a drive.

Bryson DeChambeau had an errant tee shot that hit Kenny Pigman 😬 pic.twitter.com/1r6LwM1xBH — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) May 18, 2023 @SportsCenter

You can see in replays from the ESPN broadcast of the tournament, as he was leaning over his ball ... another ball suddenly came careening right for him.

Turns out, the ball was hit off of DeChambeau's club on the 17th hole ... less than 200 yards away.

Thankfully, a "fore" call was yelled ... allowing Pigman to duck for cover -- but he was still nailed in the back of the shoulder by the wayward shot.

DeChambeau, who's made a habit through the years of annoying others on the course, like Brooks Koepka, clearly didn't mean to hit Pigman ... and he came over to apologize shortly after.

And, somehow, despite the horrendous shot, DeChambeau was able to save a bogey on his hole ... and is now in the middle of a great round.