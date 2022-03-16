Univ. Of The Southwest Golf Team Van Involved In Fatal Crash ... 7 Passengers Dead

The University of the Southwest golf team van was involved in a fatal traffic crash following a competition in Texas ... and 7 passengers -- including the coach -- were tragically killed, the school announced.

The accident happened Tuesday night in Andrews County, West Texas ... when a passenger van carrying both the men's and women's teams collided head-on with a Ford F-150 truck.

Two students were airlifted to a nearby hospital with serious injuries. Officials have not announced any additional details surrounding the crash.

Sgt. Steven Blanco of the Texas Department of Public Safety confirmed to KWES-TV there were fatalities in both vehicles, but the total number of deaths hadn't been confirmed at the time of his comments.

University president Quint Thurman released a statement on the tragedy ... saying, "We are still learning the details about the accident, but we are devastated and deeply saddened to learn about the loss of our students' lives and their coach."

Tyler James, who was in his first year as H.C. of the men's and women's team, passed away.

USW's Athletic Director, Steve Appel, tells TMZ Sports there were nine passengers in the van at the time of the accident.

"The USW campus community is shocked and saddened today as we mourn the loss of members of our university family," Appel said. "Last night, the men’s and women’s golf teams were traveling back to campus from competition in Midland, Texas, when their bus was struck by oncoming traffic."

"While the accident investigation is still underway, reports indicate that seven passengers aboard the bus were killed in the crash. Two of the passengers are in critical condition undergoing medical treatment in Lubbock, Texas."