Felix Rosenqvist, Indy 500 Champ, Says David Malukas Congratulated Him After Photo Finish

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Felix Rosenqvist won the closest ever Indianapolis 500, edging David Malukas by two-hundredths of a second ... begging the question, are there hard feelings between the champ and his rival driver?!

That's what TMZ Sports asked the 34-year-old this week in NYC, just days removed from the "The Greatest Spectacle in Racing."

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"No [bad blood], we had a great chat at the red carpet, at the banquet, and we hugged it out. I could tell he was happy for me," Rosenqvist revealed.

Felix added ... "I've been in his shoes, as well. When you're so close. It was really cool to see all the drivers congratulating me, and I felt like a lot of them were truly happy for me, so we'll see it as a win for the sport with a finish we were able to produce."

If you missed the race, the last lap was all gas, no brakes ... literally.

Malukas was in first, while Rosenqvist was in third place ... behind his Meyer Shank Racing teammate Marcus Armstrong.

Felix and Marcus jockeyed for position, and it looked like David had the win locked up ... heading into the final corner.

But that's when Rosenqvist made his move, slingshotting around the first-place car ... crossing the finish line .0233 seconds ahead of Malukas -- the closest ever finish at the Indy 500.

Felix also talked about the iconic milk celly ... a tradition at the race.

"I was always gonna pour it over me. I wanted it to be on the car as well. So I was standing in the seat. I had a pretty hefty gulp. I drank a lot of it. I was pretty dehydrated. And then I was like, 'Let's do it!' And the milk just poured over my hat, it was like a complete shield. It was like a waterfall. It got all over the car," Rosenqvist said.