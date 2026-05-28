Josh Jacobs Dispatch Audio Reveals Yelling, Screaming During Alleged Violent Incident

A 911 call was made from Josh Jacobs' home during the alleged violent attack involving the Packers star ... with dispatch telling police she could hear "yelling and screaming" on an open line.

According to newly released dispatch audio, obtained by TMJ 4, officials received not one but two calls about the incident ... one from the scene of the alleged crime, and the other from a neighbor next door.

"Things being thrown," the dispatcher tells officers, adding, "Possibly a male and female."

Extended audio from the incident at Josh Jacobs' home on Saturday.



First responders were dispatched after both a woman & a neighbor called for help.



Dispatchers say the man involved in the incident drove away in a Mercedes G-Wagon before first responders arrived. @TMJ4 pic.twitter.com/uIx22eUjwv @ashleyjwashburn

Then, minutes later, the second call ... "The neighbor is calling now, saying that her neighbor [police redacted name] was assaulted."

Police were sent to the scene, but dispatch told them the subject, who turned out to be the football star, was no longer there -- having left in a Mercedes G-Wagon.

Cops then began to look for Jacobs, 28, and his vehicle ... with another transmission revealing authorities saying, "at this point we'll want that vehicle stopped if you come across it."

Jacobs was arrested, but it wasn't until Tuesday ... several days after the alleged incident over the weekend.

The Pro Bowl running back was arrested and booked into the Brown County Jail on five charges ... battery, criminal damage to property, disorderly conduct, strangulation and suffocation, and intimidation of a victim.

On Wednesday, after spending the night in jail, Jacobs was released from custody ... and he hasn't yet been charged, with prosecutors in the county signaling they want more time to investigate before making a decision.

Meanwhile, the rest of Jacobs' teammates are at Packers OTAs ... but they haven't been chatty about the distraction involving their star player -- the team canceled media availability on Thursday.

Now that Josh is out, it remains to be seen if he'll pop up at Packers practice.