Henry Ruggs Training For NFL Comeback In Prison, Says Josh Jacobs

Play video content The Pivot Podcast

Henry Ruggs isn't giving up on his NFL career as he serves his lengthy prison sentence -- so says his former teammate, Josh Jacobs, who claims the wide receiver is training his ass off behind bars.

Ruggs is currently serving three to 10 years for a high-speed crash on November 2, 2021, in which he slammed his Corvette into Tina Tintor's vehicle, killing her and her dog.

The 26-year-old will be eligible for parole in 2026 ... and if he does end up getting out, Jacobs said he will look to return to his day job.

Jacobs -- who played with Ruggs for nearly two seasons on the Las Vegas Raiders -- revealed on Wednesday’s episode of "The Pivot" that he's still in contact with Henry ... and provided an update on how he's spending his time in the slammer.

"He's training," Jacobs said. "They got him training and things like that."

"So, I'm like, 'You come out, man, I don't know if you will get a chance.' I've been talking to some people for him. They've been saying that a couple of teams are willing to give him a chance."

Play video content TMZSports.com

Jacobs, who currently plays for the Packers, also mentioned he was supposed to meet Ruggs at Top Golf just hours before Henry crashed into Tintor's SUV.

"We talked 'bout going out that night," Jacobs said. "It got late and I'm like, 'Nah, I'm not going to step [out].'"

Jacobs, 27, said he still gets goosebumps talking about the incident ... especially knowing firsthand that Ruggs is a good person.

"He's never been in trouble. I've never seen him do nothin' crazy," Jacobs said.

"He was just one of them guys who had a very, very unfortunate situation, and something happened in that decision that he made."

The Raiders selected Ruggs with their 12th overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft. He secured four touchdowns in 20 games.