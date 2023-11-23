Henry Ruggs To Receive Turkey, Mashed Potatoes, Pie For Thanksgiving Prison Meal

Henry Ruggs will be able to have a Thanksgiving meal during his first major holiday behind bars if he wants it ... 'cause TMZ Sports has learned the ex-NFL star is being offered a full turkey dinner in prison Thursday.

A spokesperson for the Nevada Department of Corrections tells us ... inmates throughout the state -- including Ruggs -- will be offered roast turkey, mashed potatoes, gravy, stuffing and more in celebration of the November holiday.

No out-of-the-ordinary activities, however, will be offered.

"Normal operations and special meal," the spokesperson said.

Thanksgiving will be the first big holiday for Ruggs since he was sentenced to prison back in August over the 2021 car crash that resulted in the death of 23-year-old Tina Tintor and her dog.

Ruggs, who will turn 25 years old in January, will have to spend at least two more Thanksgivings in a cell as part of his sentencing ... as the former Las Vegas Raiders player was ordered to spend 3-to-10 years behind bars after cutting a deal with prosecutors in the case.