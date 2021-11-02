Las Vegas Raiders' Henry Ruggs Involved in Serious Car Accident
11/2/2021 10:28 AM PT
10:27 AM PT -- A source close to Ruggs tells us the NFL'er is expected to be OK. The condition of the other people involved in the crash is still unclear.
Raiders star wide receiver Henry Ruggs III -- the 12th overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft -- was involved in a serious car accident in Las Vegas Tuesday morning.
Law enforcement sources tell TMZ Sports ... 22-year-old Ruggs was in a wreck in the central Las Vegas Valley area around 3:40 AM.
No word on if cops believe alcohol or drugs played a factor in the accident. It's still unclear what Ruggs' condition is. There is a local report that says there was at least one fatality in the crash.
Ruggs was a superstar for the Alabama Crimson Tide from 2017-19 ... winning a national championship in 2017. The Montgomery, AL native is having a breakout year for the Raiders ... with 24 receptions, 469 yards and 2 touchdowns.
Ruggs has previously spoken out about his inspiration to play football ... saying it was a childhood friend who encouraged him to try out. The friend tragically passed away at 17 years old, and the receiver has honored him with a salute after every touchdown.
We've reached out to Ruggs' camp and the Raiders for comment. So far, no word back.
Originally Published -- 10:09 AM PT