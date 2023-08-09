O.J. Simpson Blasts Henry Ruggs' 3-10 Yr. Prison Sentence, 'Math Doesn't Add Up'

Play video content

O.J. Simpson doesn't understand how Henry Ruggs drove over 155 MPH, intoxicated, killing a 23-year-old and her dog, but could be out in a few years ... while he received a 9 to 33-year sentence in the same courthouse for an armed robbery where no one was hurt.

"The math just does not add up."

76-year-old Simpson shared his thoughts on X ... talking to his nearly 900k followers only hours after the 24-year-old former Raiders star got 3 to 10 years in the death of Tina Tintor.

"I know I went to college on a football scholarship but somehow this math is not adding up to me. You're driving a car at roughly 160 miles per hour on a public street and end up killing a girl and her dog and you get three to ten years?", O.J. asked.

The NFL legend continued ... "You go to a hotel room that you're invited to to retrieve your own personal stolen property, property I now have because it was ruled to be mine by the state of California, and you get nine to 33 years?"

Of course, in 2008 O.J. was sentenced to 33 years in connection to an armed robbery in Las Vegas, with the possibility of parole after 9 years.

Although Simpson was hit with the sentence because he entered a Palace Station hotel room with a gun in 2007, looking to retrieve memorabilia ... many believe Juice got the book thrown at him as a way to punish him for the deaths of Nicole Brown Simpson and Ron Goldman, more than a decade after he was acquitted of their murders.

O.J. was ultimately paroled after 9 years in 2017 ... and is now a free man.

If Ruggs -- who stood up and apologized in court -- is released the year he's eligible for parole, like Simpson, he'll get out when he's just 27 years old.

A notion Simpson clearly believes doesn't make any sense.