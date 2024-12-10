Caitlin Clark Named Time's Athlete Of 2024, Opens Up On Taylor Swift Friendship

Caitlin Clark's 2024 is going to be hard to top ... she was just named Time's Athlete of the Year -- and it turns out, she became pals with Taylor Swift in the last 12 months, too!

The WNBA superstar revealed her budding friendship with TayTay in a recent interview with Time ... after the outlet proclaimed she was its top sportsperson of '24.

Clark told the publication she attended back-to-back "Eras" tour shows at Lucas Oil Stadium last month ... and Swift showed the 22-year-old some big love at the events.

The Indiana Fever guard said Taylor gifted her four bags of merch -- and wrote her a note praising her. Clark also stated the popstar and her boyfriend, Travis Kelce, were looking to get out to one of her games soon too. And, Clark said Swift even invited her to tag along to one of Kelce's Chiefs game as well.

Clark -- who said she met Kelce and Swift's mom at the shows -- has yet to take Taylor up on the offer ... but as a huge Swiftie, it seems it's only a matter of time.

As for the rest of her big year -- Clark weighed in on a bunch of other topics for Time's piece ... including her rivalry with Angel Reese.

She told the outlet there's no bad blood whatsoever with the Chicago Sky forward -- even though fans and media members try to make it seem that way.

"We’re not best friends, by any means," she said, "but we’re very respectful of one another. Yes, we have had tremendous battles. But when have I ever guarded her? And when has she guarded me?"

Clark also opened up on her Mexican vacay with her boyfriend, her competitive drive -- as well as that controversial playoff eye poke.