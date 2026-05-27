Gervonta Davis Wanted For Probation Violation, Warrant Issued In Maryland

Gervonta Davis is in the crosshairs of authorities in Maryland who want the star boxer in handcuffs after allegedly violating his probation during an altercation at a Miami strip club last year.

A Baltimore judge signed off on an arrest warrant on April 24, accusing 31-year-old Tank of breaking the rules of his probation, originally stemming from a hit-and-run in 2020, where multiple people were hurt.

The violation occurred, according to local officials, when Davis allegedly attacked his ex-girlfriend, Courtney Rossel, at Tootsie's Cabaret in Miami, where she was working as a cocktail server, during the early morning hours of October 27, 2025.

Play video content Video: Gervonta 'Tank' Davis Grabbed Ex At Miami Strip Club As Seen On Video

Rossel claimed Davis forcibly grabbed her by the neck and physically moved her through the club against her will ... before she was ultimately able to escape, which surveillance video appears to back up.

Tank was arrested for the incident in January and is facing a felony kidnapping and misdemeanor battery charge.

In February, after the incident in South Florida and subsequent arrest, a judge in Maryland issued a warrant for Gervonta's arrest ... for a potential probation violation.

However, Tank's attorneys successfully argued that he'd cooperated with law enforcement and shouldn't have a warrant. The judge agreed.

Fast forward less than three months -- that same judge has issued another warrant, and this one stuck.

Davis is currently a wanted man in Maryland.