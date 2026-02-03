Warrant Issued For Gervonta Davis In Maryland, One Week After Miami Arrest

Legal issues continue to mount for Gervonta "Tank" Davis ... 'cause nearly a week after he was arrested in Miami over domestic violence allegations -- TMZ Sports has confirmed an arrest warrant was issued out of Maryland for the troubled boxer.

Court records show Judge Althea Handy issued the warrant Monday on the grounds Davis violated his probation relating to his 2020 hit-and-run that injured four people, including a pregnant woman.

The 31-year-old received 90 days of house arrest, three years of probation, and 200 hours of community service. He was later sent to jail after violating the terms of his home confinement.

Davis' attorney in the case, Hunter Pruette, has asked the judge to recall the arrest warrant and instead have a summons issued.

“Mr. Davis has appeared as directed, posted bond, complied with all conditions, remained within Florida, and promptly notified supervision of his arrest," Pruette wrote in court documents obtained by the Baltimore Banner.

"Detaining him in Maryland would frustrate, not facilitate, compliance by impairing his ability to defend the Florida case and creating substantial logistical barriers to court appearances."

It all came after a weeks-long search for the undefeated boxer ended when U.S. Marshals scooped him up on Wednesday.