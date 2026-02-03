Don Lemon Recounts Arrest by Federal Agents on 'Jimmy Kimmel Live'

Play video content ABC

Don Lemon is speaking out for the first time about his arrest by the feds ... telling Jimmy Kimmel he was bombarded by agents in an elevator in L.A. and was never given the chance to turn himself in ... all so they could allegedly "embarrass" him.

The veteran journalist recounted his Thursday night arrest on federal civil rights charges on "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" Monday, explaining he was stepping into a hotel elevator after reporting on the Grammys when all of a sudden, he felt himself "being jostled."

Don says the folks trying to arrest him didn't identify themselves at first and failed to show a warrant until he demanded one. He also claims he was never given an opportunity to turn himself in despite his legal team's efforts -- it's all in the clip.

The former CNN host dragged the whole situation ... telling Jimmy they didn't let him turn himself in because they'd rather waste resources to "embarrass" him by putting on a whole show. Notably, Donald Trump was given the chance to self-report in 2023 when he was charged in relation to his alleged efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election results in Georgia.

As you're well aware ... Don is accused of violating the FACE Act in St. Paul, Minnesota for allegedly participating in obstructing a worship service and intimidated parishioners, therefore allegedly infringing on their right to practice their religion. He states he was there covering an anti-ICE protest as a journalist and was not actively involved, and that the First Amendment protects him as the press.

He went through the booking and fingerprinting process and was released on his own recognizance after appearing in federal court.