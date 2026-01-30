Don Lemon Released Without Bail After Church Protest Arrest

Play video content

Don Lemon made his first court appearance in Los Angeles today -- and he's already back on the streets ... because a judge let him go without bail.

Lemon appeared in court in a crisp, all white suit ... waving and smiling at supporters -- and winking at his husband at one point.

He's been ordered to appear at a court in Minnesota on Monday ... and his lawyer said he's "committed to fight this case and not going anywhere."

However, the judge has given Lemon permission to travel ... allowing him to go to France over the summer on a boating trip with friends so long as the trip doesn't conflict with the court's schedule. Obviously, he must abide by the general conditions of probation.

Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass told Lemon and the assembled crowd politicians would stand behind him and ensure he could continue to cover important stories around the country.

Mayor Bass made it clear there's a difference between the journalists who cover the protest at the church and protesters who showed up to the church to make a statement ... and people should keep that in mind instead of throwing them all into one bucket.

The mayor added that if it can happen to one journalist, it can happen to all of them ... so, every reporter needs to watch their backs. We're waiting for Don to exit the courthouse, and perhaps, speak to the media.

Lemon's next court date is February 9.

Don's husband, Tim Malone, showed up to court to support the journalist ... though he kept his thoughts to himself as he walked past the cameras.

As we reported, Lemon was charged with violating a federal law by interfering with worship during a January anti-ICE protest at Cities Church in Minneapolis on January 18.

In a statement on Friday, U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi said ... "At my direction, early this morning federal agents arrested Lemon, Trahern Jeen Crews, Georgia Fort, and Jamael Lydell Lundy, in connection with the coordinated attack on Cities Church in St. Paul, Minnesota."

His attorney, Abbe Lowell, sounded off Friday morning -- saying Don was there as a journalist, protected by the First Amendment, and that his arrest was a distraction from the Trump admin investigating the killings of Renee Good and Alex Pretti at the hands of federal immigration enforcement agents in Minneapolis.

As we told you -- the feds originally tried to charge 8 people tied to the Cities Church protest, Don included ... but a magistrate judge only signed off on charges for 3, and Lemon wasn’t one of them.

