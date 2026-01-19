Don Lemon, ICE Protesters' 'Disgusting' Church Stunt Backfired, Parishioner Says

Play video content TMZ.com

Don Lemon is apparently in the DOJ's crosshairs after he was covering a group of ICE protesters who interrupted a church service in Minnesota's Twin Cities ... and at least one parishioner wants them all charged.

Here's the deal ... The former CNN host -- now an independent journalist -- live-streamed from Cities Church in St. Paul, MN, where a bunch of demonstrators interrupted the Sunday service to protest the presence of Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents in the state. One of the pastors is allegedly an ICE official.

Play video content TikTok/@donlemon

Cities Church parishioner Caleb Phillips tells TMZ … the protesters rocked the church and scared the hell out of a lot of good people … but ultimately, they accomplished nothing.

Don Lemon may have been on the job … but Caleb tells us he should be ashamed of going into the church, seeing how upset everyone, especially children, were. CP also couldn't believe Lemon dared to do an ambush interview of lead pastor Jonathan Parnell.

Play video content TMZ.com

The DOJ said Monday an investigation had been opened ... and alluded that Lemon would not be exempt.

After the situation settled and police arrived ... Caleb tells us Parnell told members the protest target, Pastor David Easterwood, was in law enforcement for decades and has been a pastor at the church for 10 years. The church stands firmly behind him.