Renee Good was Shot 4 Times by ICE Agent: Report

Renee Good -- the woman shot to death by an Immigration and Customs Enforcement agent while in her SUV on Jan. 7 -- was pumped full of bullets in various parts of her body, according to a new report.

Good was struck 4 times in the chest, arm and head after ICE agent Jonathan Ross pulled out his gun and fired into the SUV as Good was trying to drive away on a residential street in Minneapolis, the Minnesota Star Tribune said, citing a fire department incident report.

Play video content 1/7/26

Earlier media accounts stated Good was hit 3 times during her heated encounter with ICE agents, who were conducting an enforcement operation in the neighborhood.

Per the incident report ... Emergency Medical Service workers responded to the scene and found Good slumped behind the wheel of her Honda Pilot with blood covering her face and torso. Paramedics noticed she was not breathing and had an “inconsistent” and “irregular pulse,” the report reveals.

Federal officials have said Good tried to run over the agent who acted in self-defense. Minnesota officials, however, have strongly criticized the federal government's version of the events.

Play video content Fox News