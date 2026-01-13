ICE Agents Escalate Rampage in Minneapolis Streets, on Video

Play video content FreedomNews.TV

Federal agents are massively escalating their aggressive tactics in Minneapolis Tuesday as witnesses record absolute mayhem breaking out in the streets across the city ... a week after an ICE agent killed a woman on camera.

Check out this intense video ... masked men are violently forcing their way into a woman's car, dragging her out of the vehicle and flinging her to the ground, despite her and the surrounding crowd's protests.

She shouts ... "I've been beat up by police before. I'm disabled, so I had to go to the doctor up there. That's why I didn't move."

Locals and activists surround the officers as they continued to tackle and apprehend civilians left and right in the chaotic scene.

Agents are later seen knocking on the door of a house, and moments afterward, walking out with a young man wearing shorts and a T-shirt in the frigid winter weather. They escorted him out through the snow in handcuffs.

According to FreedomNews TV, Tuesday's events are going down not far from the memorial for Renee Nicole Good.

As we reported ... Renee was shot and killed by an ICE agent while in Honda Pilot on Wednesday last week.