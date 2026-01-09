Minneapolis ICE Shooting Video From Agent's POV

Play video content Alpha News

Here's a new angle of the ICE shooting in Minnesota ... and it's intense.

The footage shows ICE agents approaching the car Renee Good was driving, and her wife gives the feds a hard time as tensions flare.

ICE agents tell Renee to get out of the car, and then she appears to put the car in drive and takes off as gunshots ring out.

The video appears to have been recorded by the agent who pulled the trigger.

Before the shooting, you hear Renee's wife, Becca Good, state she's a U.S. citizen and a veteran ... and you see neighbors standing on the sidewalk watching everything play out.

DHS says Renee was trying to run over the ICE agents when he shot her Wednesday morning ... though local officials have disputed that claim.