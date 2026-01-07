ICE Agent Shoots Woman Dead on Minneapolis Street, Protesters Clash With Cops

Play video content FreedomNews.TV

Chaos is growing in Minneapolis right now after an ICE agent shot and killed a woman who allegedly "weaponized her vehicle" against officers ... and the incident and the aftermath were recorded on video.

Department of Homeland Security Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin tells TMZ ... "rioters" began blocking ICE officers from conducting targeted operations Wednesday when one of them "attempted to run over" law enforcement officers "in an attempt to kill them."

McLaughlin says ... “An ICE officer, fearing for his life, the lives of his fellow law enforcement, and the safety of the public, fired defensive shots. He used his training and saved his own life and that of his fellow officers. The alleged perpetrator was hit and is deceased. Thankfully, the ICE officers who were hurt are expected to make full recoveries."

McLaughlin added ... “This is an evolving situation, and we will give the public more information as soon as it becomes available.”

Here's another angle of the moment when ICE murdered this innocent woman in Minneapolis, Minnesota. pic.twitter.com/9SJO9Sq8KF — Ed Krassenstein (@EdKrassen) January 7, 2026 @EdKrassen

X posts show video from the scene ... agents get out of a pickup truck on a residential street, with neighbors out on the street recording the scene. One agent can be heard saying "Get out of the f***ing car," appearing to be talking to the driver of a Honda SUV ... the vehicle backs up slightly, then veers forward, and three gunshots are heard -- then the vehicle crashes into a parked car on the street.

Check out the video at the top of the page ... it shows the aftermath at the scene, as protesters shout at officers and agents standing by. Through the open passenger door of the Honda, a bloody airbag is visible, along with children's toys spilling out of the glove box.

One passerby told Freedomnews.TV ... "I talked to several people that witnessed it and they heard the gunshot. One guy said that they reached for her door handle, and then she took off, and they shot her through the windshield. And shot her in the face."

Another video shows an officer shooting a protester in the face with a less-lethal weapon.

It's currently unclear whether the woman who was shot was the target of an immigration-related arrest.