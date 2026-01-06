Hilton Hotels Drops Minnesota Hotel From Its Corporate Network After ICE Firestorm
Hilton has officially pulled the keycard on the Minnesota hotel caught in the middle of an ICE firestorm -- after reservations for federal agents were allegedly axed for political reasons -- insisting the company has zero tolerance for any form of discrimination.
In a statement posted to X Tuesday, Hilton said the independently owned and operated hotel -- believed to be the Hampton Inn Lakeville -- had assured the parent company it had resolved the issue ... even pointing to the hotel’s own apology as proof the matter had been addressed.
The statement addressed a recent video posted by an independent journalist showing front-desk staff at the same hotel allegedly confirming it was still operating under an anti-DHS policy despite its apology and promise to fix things ... adding bluntly that the hotel's actions didn't meet Hilton’s standards.
They added the actions were not reflective of Hilton’s values -- namely, that its properties are open to everyone -- and said the company has now removed the hotel from its system, while also reinforcing brand standards across all franchisees.
The whole mess kicked off when Homeland Security officials posted on X Monday, claiming ICE agents had their hotel reservations canceled outright -- blaming what they described as a coordinated effort in Minneapolis, MN, to refuse service to DHS agents.