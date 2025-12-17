ICE Agents Drag Pregnant Woman on Minneapolis Street, on Video

Play video content @yapwlauryn via Storyful / Liban Show of Minneapolis via Storyful

ICE’s aggressive immigration raids are still disrupting cities across the country ... and shocking new video shows just how violent agents are getting ... with agents seen dragging a pregnant woman in the snow and slush-covered street.

As you can see, the woman was pinned down, slapped in handcuffs, and dragged by her arm by an ICE agent in South Minneapolis Monday as a crowd gathers to confront the agents in a heated scene -- as angry neighbors repeatedly shouted that woman is expecting.

The panicked agents could clearly hear the desperate pleas, but chose to ignore them ... because beyond the disturbing footage of her being dragged, another clip shows another ICE agent kneeling on the woman as she lay on the ground.

Passersby were furious -- confronting officers and even hurling snowballs as tensions boiled over and the chaotic scene escalated fast.

Several people were reportedly detained near Karmel Mall in a Somali neighborhood -- though it’s still unclear whether the pregnant woman was taken into custody. At this point, it’s also unknown if anyone was injured.