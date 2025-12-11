White House Kills SZA With Kindness After Singer Blasts ICE Ad

Thank You For Your Hate-Filled Words About Our ICE Ad

If SZA was trying piss off the White House with her stinging jab for using her music in a pro-ICE ad, then the singer failed miserably -- because the WH loved every bit of her criticism!

First the back story … the White House posted a video to its X account Monday to promote the work of Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents.

WE HEARD IT'S CUFFING SZN. ⛓️



Bad news for criminal illegal aliens. Great news for America. pic.twitter.com/cuXCdJjxWY — The White House (@WhiteHouse) December 9, 2025 @WhiteHouse

In the clip, you see armed ICE agents ready for combat rounding up immigrants, coupled with a caption referencing SZA’s tune, "Big Boy," which includes the lyrics "it's cuffing season." The WH's caption read ... “We heard it’s cuffing szn. Bad news for criminal illegal aliens. Great news for America.”

White House rage baiting artists for free promo is PEAK DARK ..inhumanity +shock and aw tactics ..Evil n Boring 🫩 https://t.co/PIKoYEdn2y — SZA (@sza) December 10, 2025 @sza

SZA didn’t appreciate the WH shout out and took to X Wednesday to express her disgust, writing ... “White House rage baiting artists for free promo is PEAK DARK ..inhumanity +shock and aw tactics ..Evil n Boring."

TMZ reached out to the White House for comment and they responded … but not in the classic brutal fashion we’ve become so accustomed to with the Trump administration.

Instead, Abigail Jackson, a WH spokeswoman, was sweet as pie to SZA, telling us .. "Thank you, SZA, for drawing even more attention to the tremendous work America’s ICE officers are doing by arresting dangerous criminal illegal aliens from American communities.”