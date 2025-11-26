'Seeking Sister Wife' Star Garrick Merrifield Threatened to Call ICE on Wife

"Seeking Sister Wife" star Garrick Merrifield was arrested Monday for domestic violence against his wife ... and now we've uncovered explosive details on the dramatic incident, including a threat to call Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

According to an affidavit for arrest warrant, obtained by TMZ, Garrick's wife, Larrana, told police her husband snatched her phone during a heated argument, refusing to allow her to contact her family in Brazil.

The docs say Larrana informed Garrick she wanted to call police, but he wouldn't give her phone back, and he threatened to call ICE. Larrana told cops she was terrified because she isn't familiar with all the laws, even though she's in the country legally on a visa.

As a result, Larrana did an internet search for how to contact law enforcement, which she believes Garrick found out about because he deactivated the Wi-Fi on her devices.

Even though she didn't want Garrick arrested, the police busted him anyway on charges of domestic violence, according to the affidavit.

Garrick and Larrana wed in October 2024 and welcomed a daughter this past July.

He is in a plural marriage with his first wife, Dannielle. They have three older children together and they legally divorced years ago so Garrick could marry two other women ... both from Brazil.