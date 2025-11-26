ICE Arrests Woman With Family Tie to White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt

A woman with ties to White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt's family is reportedly in ICE custody after being arrested earlier this month.

The woman, Bruna Caroline Ferreira, is from Brazil and the mother of Leavitt's nephew ... she was arrested near Boston on November 12, according to her attorney, who spoke with CNN.

The outlet reports Leavitt's nephew lives full-time in New Hampshire with her brother, Michael. Meanwhile, Karoline has apparently not spoken to Ferreira in years.

A DHS spokesperson tells TMZ ... Ferreira entered the U.S. on a B2 tourist visa that required her to leave the U.S. by June 6, 1999.

The spokesperson describes her as "a criminal illegal alien from Brazil," claiming she has a prior arrest for battery.

Ferreira is currently being held at the South Louisiana ICE Processing Center and is in removal proceedings.