Chicago News Producer Violently Arrested by Feds in Traffic, on Video

A local TV news producer was roughly abducted by federal U.S. Border Patrol agents in traffic on Chicago's North Side Friday morning ... and the intense incident was caught on video recorded by bystanders.

In the clips, WGN news producer Debbie Brockman is seen being forced to the ground by two masked U.S. Border Patrol agents, who handcuff her as she cries out in apparent pain.

BREAKING: Masked Border Patrol agents aggressively arrested WGN video producer Debbie Brockman in Lincoln Square Friday morning, supposedly for "obstructing justice." (Video via Josh Thomas on Facebook) pic.twitter.com/oirNviFCww — Heartland Signal (@HeartlandSignal) October 10, 2025 @HeartlandSignal

Face-down on the pavement with her hands held behind her back, she identifies herself and pleads to a pedestrian recording the incident, "I work for WGN. Let them know."

While she's already handcuffed, someone can be heard off-camera saying, "Bring her in by force if you have to" ... before two agents drag her into their van and speed off. A Dept. of Homeland Security spokesperson alleges Brockman had assaulted an agent at the scene.

The federal agents reportedly bashed the van into Brockman's car before snatching her up, according to local outlet FOX 32 Chicago.

In another video recorded by a bystander, the woman is shoved into the van, and as the agents drive off, the van smashes the rear end of an SUV partially blocking their exit ... tearing off the bumper of the other vehicle. The Chicago Tribune reports the whole thing went down during rush hour traffic this morning.

According to the Tribune, an unidentified man was also taken into custody.

DHS Assistant Secretary of Public Affairs Tricia McLaughlin tells TMZ ... "U.S. Border Patrol was conducting immigration enforcement operations when several violent agitators used their vehicles to block in agents in an effort to impede and assault federal officers. In fear of public safety and of law enforcement, officers used their service vehicle to strike a suspect's vehicle and create an opening. As agents were driving, Deborah Brockman, a U.S. citizen, threw objects at Border Patrol’s car and she was placed under arrest for assault on a federal law enforcement officer."

McLaughlin added ... "This incident is not isolated and reflects a growing and dangerous trend of illegal aliens violently resisting arrest and agitators and criminals ramming cars into our law enforcement officers. These attacks highlight the dangers our law enforcement officers face daily -- all while receiving no pay thanks to the Democrats' government shutdown."

WGN reportedly told FOX 32 they are "aware of this situation" and are "actively gathering the facts related to it."

