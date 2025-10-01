Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

ICE Agent Knocks Photographer Down, Injures Him in Courthouse Confrontation

By TMZ Staff
Published
JOURNALIST THROWN TO GROUND
Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents attacked 2 members of the media ... and one ended up on a stretcher.

The violence went down at a New York City immigration court Tuesday after several masked agents entered an elevator with 2 detainees ... when a photographer walked in the elevator -- a public elevator, to be clear -- and was physically forced out by the agents.

journalist-ice-agent-getty-1
In the commotion, another agent -- not in the elevator -- rushed up and hurled another member of the media, who then bumped into another member -- think human dominoes. The third person went down hard ... agents offered no aid as the elevator doors closed.

100125-ice-agents-elevator-hurt
The victim -- freelance photographer L. Vural Elinor of the Anadolu Agency -- writhed on the ground before emergency medical personnel arrived, placing him on a stretcher and taking him to a hospital.

We reached out to ICE and the Department of Homeland Security ... so far, no word back.

This is just the latest in a string of violent confrontations involving ICE caught on camera in recent days ... including one where an agent grabbed a woman and essentially marched her down a long hallway -- before tossing her to the ground like a rag doll.

100125-ice-agents-elevator-ground
At the time, Department of Homeland Security Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin told us, "The officer's conduct in this video is unacceptable and beneath the men and women of ICE. Our ICE law enforcement are held to the highest professional standards and this officer is being relieved of current duties as we conduct a full investigation."

Interesting ... because the officer has since been reinstated.

