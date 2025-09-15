Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Homeland Security Slams 'Hacks' Hannah Einbinder for 'F*** ICE' at Emmys

Hannah Einbinder's head-turning political Emmys speech struck a chord with the Department of Homeland Security ... which is now clapping back at her targeted remarks.

ICYMI ... during her acceptance speech for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series, Einbinder wrapped it with "F*** ICE and free Palestine."

Homeland Security Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin tells TMZ ... "How ugly — such demonization is inspiring violence against our ICE law enforcement who are facing a 1,000% increase in assaults against them."

She goes on to say ... "As this woman fans the flames of hatred, our brave law enforcement will continue enforcing the rule of law and protecting Americans."

The "Hacks" star -- who is Jewish -- later followed up, saying she felt an obligation to "distinguish Jews from the State of Israel."

Bottom line … she’s not just winning Emmys, she’s making enemies.

