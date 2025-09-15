Stephen Colbert Declines TMZ Job Offer After Emmys Plea

Play video content TMZ.com

Stephen Colbert is open to work, but has some key conditions for his next gig ... saying as much after his big Emmys win.

We caught the late-night host outside the Peacock Theater in downtown Los Angeles Sunday evening, where we asked if his onstage call for work prompted any job offers in the room. While Colbert cheekily avoided confirming or denying his post-'Late Show' plans, he did inquire if TMZ was in the process of hiring ... and our photog made it clear we'd be happy to have him.

Catch the vid ... Colbert doesn't outright turn down the job, instead mulling over the idea before asking if we're in the union -- he's an active member of the Writers Guild of America.

As Colbert put it, he can only have a union job for his next role, and so, you won't see SC pop up on "TMZ Live" anytime soon.

Remember, 'Late Show' is set to end in May next year, after CBS and its parent company, Paramount Global, pulled the plug on the program, claiming financial reasons. Though, the decision came on the tail of Colbert criticizing Paramount for settling Donald Trump's "60 Minutes" lawsuit.

Since then, many in Hollywood have voiced their support for Colbert ... with the comedian even scooping up the Outstanding Talk Series award last night.

During his acceptance speech, he asked for those in the room to hire his 200 "incredible" staffers, as they'll be free for work in a handful of months. He also received a standing ovation from the audience.

Earlier in the evening, Colbert also poked fun at his pending unemployment status by bringing his headshot and resume onstage with him ... joking his old photo could still book him work.