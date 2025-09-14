Selena Gomez, Michelle Williams Stun Behind the Scenes of 2025 Emmy Awards

The 2025 Primetime Emmy Awards are in full force right now ... and, we've got all the photos from inside the ceremony to capture the vibe of the evening.

Hopefully, no crimes are committed tonight ... but, if something does go down, the "Only Murders in the Building" cast -- Selena Gomez, Steve Martin and Martin Short -- are on the case!

Michelle Williams and her husband, Thomas Kail, tightly gripped each other's hands in their matching white outfits ... dressed to the nines for their date night.

Among the other big-time couples in attendance ... Harrison Ford and Calista Flockhart grinned alongside each other -- even though Ford's not walking away with an Emmy for his role in "Shrinking."

Pedro Pascal and Sam Rockwell got each other hyped up at the ceremony it looks like ... while Sydney Sweeney stunned in a low-cut red dress.