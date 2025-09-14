'Monsters' Star Cooper Koch Shares Pre-Emmys Message From Lyle Menendez

Cooper Koch is up for an Emmy for portraying Lyle Menendez in "Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story" ... and, he shared a message from the man himself on the awards show red carpet.

The actor told Variety on the red carpet ... Lyle did reach out to him before the Emmy Awards with a sweet message -- but, also reminded him not to make it about the accolade.

Koch says Lyle told him, "All that matters is the awareness."

As you know ... the Menendez brothers were denied parole last month in a hearing which their lawyer Mark Geragos referred to as "rigged" on our "2 Angry Men" podcast.

Geragos says the parole board completely ignored Erik and Lyle's good deeds ... while focusing on cell phone infractions -- and other issues he considered nonsensical.

Lyle could receive another parole hearing in as soon as 18 months ... but, it was obviously a blow to both himself and Erik.

BTW ... "Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story" received two Emmy nominations -- one for Koch and the other for Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series