Talia Menendez Erupts With Anger After Erik Menendez Denied Parole

Erik Menendez's daughter Talia Menendez erupted with fury after a California parole board declined to grant him parole ... and she went off on celebrities she accuses of staying silent amid her family's fight for his freedom.

Peep Talia's Instagram Story posts from Thursday night -- she threatens that Hell is "about to break loose" and calls the board "money hungry media feeding pieces of trash" after the decision was released.

She's got several slides of colorful words ... and as mentioned, goes after celebrities she accused of being "way too quiet" over Erik and brother Lyle's journey to their parole board hearings.

She singles out a specific group of celebrities without naming them, slamming ... "To the ones that went to the prison without any background checks to film their show but are staying quiet now ... You despise me beyond measure ... Just say your views are down and keep it PUSHING."

While it's not clear exactly who Talia is talking about, it is widely known Kim Kardashian, Khloé Kardashian and Kris Jenner visited the Menendez brothers and dozens of others in prison at the Richard J. Donovan Correctional Facility in San Diego County in September 2024 to speak about prison reform.

The following month, Kim penned an essay released by NBC News in which she said Erik and Lyle Menendez "are not monsters" and should have their life sentences reconsidered.

Cooper Koch, who portrays Erik in Ryan Murphy's "Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story," was also at the correctional facility visit with Kim and her family, but Talia had nothing but praises to sing for him.

Talia singled out Board of Parole Hearings Commissioner Robert Barton, posting his picture overlaid with several clown emojis, and calling him a "coward" and "disgrace" in additional slides.

Barton pointed out Erik's several rule violations over his years behind bars during Thursday's hearing and called it "disturbing" that his supporters believe he's been a "model prisoner."

The decision to deny Erik's parole comes months after a California judge changed his and Lyle's sentences from life in prison without parole to 50 years to life with the possibility of parole.

The board told Erik Thursday that he will be eligible for parole in 3 years.