Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Erik Menendez Undergoes 2 Surgeries for Kidney Stones, Still Needs Another

Erik Menendez 'In Pain' After 2nd Kidney Stone Procedure ... Still Needs Another!!!

By TMZ Staff
Published
erik menendez getty 1

Erik Menendez has undergone a second "successful" surgery for complications related to his kidney stones ... and is expected to go back under the knife soon -- this, according to his daughter, Talia.

Talia posted the medical update late Wednesday evening on an Instagram account she runs on behalf of her father through marriage, explaining he needed surgery due to his kidneys "having multiple large stones."

erik menendez health update insta 1

Talia -- daughter of Erik and Tammi Menendez -- added Erik is "currently in pain and feeling nauseous, but is recovering" and that the family is under a great deal of stress over the medical scare.

erik menendez mug shot

We broke the story -- Erik was removed from prison and hospitalized last Friday due to his kidney stones.

072225_mark_geragos_kal_v2
FACING A SERIOUS CONDITION
TMZ.com

On Tuesday, his and brother Lyle Menendez's lawyer Mark Geragos told us he was going through a "serious medical condition."

072325_tmz_live_erik_menendez_kal
WILL NEWSOM DO IT???
TMZ.com

Furthermore, sources told us at the time California Governor Gavin Newsom is reviewing Erik's change in medical condition to determine if a "prison furlough" is appropriate. So far, there's been no update on that front.

Erik And Lyle Menendez Together
Launch Gallery
Erik And Lyle Menendez Together Launch Gallery
Getty

As we've reported, Erik and Lyle are scheduled for a parole board hearing next month to have their eligibility for release considered after they were resentenced to 50 years to life, making them qualified for parole.

They've served 35 years behind bars for the 1989 shooting murders of their parents.

Related articles