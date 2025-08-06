Who Is Austin Robert Drummond? What to Know About the Tennessee Murder Suspect

Residents of Tennessee were shocked in late July 2025 when four people were murdered in Jackson County, in the northwest corner of the state ... and a baby belonging to one of the victims was later found in a stranger's yard 25 miles away from the scene of the crime.

Local authorities subsequently began a manhunt, which concluded a month later when Austin Robert Drummond was apprehended after a multi-day search.

We're going to take a look into the murder suspect's troubled past.

Drummond Has a Criminal Past

Drummond's criminal past stretches over a decade into the past, as he was convicted of aggravated robbery in 2014 after robbing a convenience store in Jackson, Tennessee the year prior, according to WREG-TV in Memphis.

The suspect spent 13 years behind bars, during which he picked up an additional charge for retaliation, according to Fox News.

Drummond posted numerous photos on his Facebook account while he was locked up, showing off his use of a cell phone, possession of a vodka bottle, and other contraband.

His sentence ended in September 2024, and he was released ... and he was arrested on a drug charge that same day. He was also charged with attempted murder, stemming from an incident in prison -- but he was free on bond at the time of July 2025 quadruple murder.

Drummond Hid in a Vacant Building for Part of the Manhunt

Drummond was captured in Jackson, Tennessee, on August 5, 2025, after spending several days on the run from local and state authorities, according to NBC News.

Multiple sightings of the suspect were reported over the course of the manhunt, and a shelter-in-place order was issued after he was caught on security camera wearing camouflage clothing and carrying a rifle.

Drummond had apparently been hiding out in an abandoned building in Jackson for part of the manhunt, according to Police Chief Thom Corley.

A motive for the quadruple killing was not immediately established ... although authorities don't believe the incident was a random act of violence. It's unclear how the baby ended up 25 miles from the murder scene.

He Was Believed to Have Gang Ties

Investigators believed Drummond had ties to the Vice Lords gang, who maintain a presence in Illinois and Tennessee, according to CNN.

Authorities suspected the murder suspect received help from other gang members over the course of the search for him.

Three individuals were arrested in and have been accused of helping Drummond while he was on the run.