Memphis Grizzlies Player Brandon Clarke's Cause of Death Revealed

Memphis Grizzlies player Brandon Clarke cause of death has been revealed ... TMZ Sports has learned.

The Los Angeles County Medical Examiner determined Clarke's cause of death was the combined effects of heroin and cocaine and ruled his death an accident.

According to the Medical Examiner, Clarke was found unresponsive in his bedroom around 5 PM on May 11. Paramedics responded and pronounced him dead at 5:15 PM. He was 29.

His cause and manner of death were officially certified Friday.