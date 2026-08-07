Van Influencer Joe Felz Cause of Death Revealed

Influencer Joe Felz -- known for posting about his van life -- died by suicide ... TMZ has learned.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation Medical Examiner's Office tells TMZ ... an autopsy determined Joe's cause of death was hanging and his manner of death was suicide.

As TMZ first reported, Joe’s girlfriend, Alxzondra, announced his death on social media, writing ... "Joe Felz has left this earth and has finally found his free."

Joe had more than 1 million followers across his various social media platforms.

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