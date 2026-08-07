Sydney Towle's Family Launches GoFundMe to Honor Late Influencer

Sydney Towle's family is dealing with an "unimaginable loss" following the influencer's tragic death ... while also recieving donated funds to make sure she is remembered.

A GoFundMe was launched for the Towle family by an associate connected to create a memorial bench at Dartmouth College with Sydney's name on it. They said it will allow "loved ones and members of the community a special place to sit, reflect, and remember her." She's an alum.

The GoFundMe says the money will also be used to create a scholarship in Sydney's name at South Fork High School.

As TMZ previously reported, Sydney passed away this week after a three-year battle with Cholangiocarcinoma ... a rare form of bile duct cancer.

She was only 26 and we were told she was at peace with her situation in her final days ... and she didn't resist going into hospice care.