Influencer Sydney Towle's Final Message To Fans Before Death

Play video content Video: Influencer Sydney Towle's Final Message to Fans Before Her Death Question Everything

Sydney Towle knew what she wanted her final message to be months before she passed ... and it was all about kindness and positivity.

The social media star was talking to Danielle Robay on her "Question Everything" podcast back in November when she was asked what she would want her last message to be.

Sydney said ... "I think I would just remind people ... to treat people with kindness."

She explained she'd given the message some thought, and felt that being kind is "the biggest" thing you can do to make a positive impact on other people.

Sydney continued ... "It sounds so cliché, and it's such a common saying, but I feel like we never know what someone is going through. And if you could spread, like, a little bit of kindness, a little bit of positivity goes such a long way for someone else, and it could make their day, their week. That's the thing that I would always say."

As we reported, Sydney died Wednesday after a years-long battle with cholangiocarcinoma, a rare bile duct cancer.

Her brother, Austin, shared this week that she'd moved to hospice care and was "surrounded by her friends and family."

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A couple of weeks back, Sydney shared that she'd been participating in a clinical trial involving tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes that left her in constant pain.