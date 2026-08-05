Mexican Influencer's Live Stream Murder Under Investigation as Killer Remains on Loose

Popular Mexican influencer Cesar Gastelum was brutally killed in a drive-by shooting while livestreaming ... and now government officials say they'll work with local authorities on the shocking case.

The Security Cabinet of the Government of Mexico said via X ... investigators are trying to determine if cartels were involved, and they're working to identify the suspects using surveillance cameras and other evidence.

The statement comes after Mexico President Claudia Sheinbaum was being hammered on X by those who feel she's not doing enough to stop the escalating violence between rival organized crime groups vying for control in Culiacan, the capital ​of Sinaloa, where the murder happened.

Play video content Video: Motorcycle Gunman Kills Mexican Influencer During Livestream

As we reported ... Gastelum was livestreaming with friends, hanging out on the street when two men on a motorcycle rode up to them -- and the man on the back pulled out a gun and shot the influencer dead.