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Climber Nirmal Purja Killed in Mountain Avalanche

Climber Nirmal Purja Dead at 43 ... Buried in Mountain Avalanche

By TMZ Staff
Published
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Nirmal Purja -- a world-renowned climber who gained fame on the hit Netflix documentary '14 Peaks'-- has died ... according to a statement from his company.

Elite Exped -- a travel agency founded by Purja and several others which takes climbers on treks up and down famous mountains -- announced the news on Instagram Saturday morning.

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The company states Purja died in an avalanche on Broad Peak -- a famed mountain on the Pakistan-China border.

He's remembered by Elite Exped as "one of mountaineering's greatest climbers" who inspired millions of others to chase their dreams.

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According to local officials ... Nirmal's climbing team began their ascent on Wednesday and were last heard from Thursday around 9 AM. A rescue mission began Friday morning. 10 people -- six Nepali citizens and four foreign climbers including American Sarah Mallory Geis -- were killed in the avalanche.

Nirmal was the subject of the documentary "14 Peaks: Nothing Is Impossible" ... in which he and his team attempted to climb all 14 mountains with elevation greater than 8,000 meters -- or a little over 26K feet -- in a record seven months. This list includes Mount Everest, K2, and Broad Peak.

Nirmal was 43.

RIP

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