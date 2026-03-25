Skier Kai Smart, Olympian's Son, Dead At 23 After Being Buried In Avalanche

Skier Kai Smart -- son of Olympian John Smart -- has passed away from injuries he suffered after being buried in an avalanche in Japan earlier this month.

He was only 23.

Kai's father -- a Canadian Ski Hall of Famer -- shared the heartbreaking news on his Instagram page days after Kai was hospitalized and placed in a coma.

"We are beyond heartbroken, and there are no words to describe the pain we are feeling losing him so young," John said on Tuesday.

"We were able to fly him home from Japan in an air ambulance to Vancouver General Hospital on Thursday, where he underwent more testing. Tragically, the severe lack of oxygen he endured during the avalanche had destroyed any chance of recovery. We said our final farewells to him last night."

Kai's father said he had an adventurous spirit and was a gifted athlete -- excelling in skiing, surfing, dirt biking, climbing, and kite surfing.

In fact, Kai -- who was also a filmmaker -- just completed his first ski film, "Tien Shan Dream."

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John revealed Kai's organs were donated, saving four lives -- something that brings the family great comfort. He also announced there will be no funeral, but a small celebration honoring Kai will be held instead.

"Kai truly lit up the world wherever he went and will be deeply missed by the many people whose lives he touched," Smart said, "especially all of us who were so close to him."