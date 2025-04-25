18-Year-Old Skier Dead After Training Accident In France

Margot Simond -- an 18-year-old skier -- died following a training accident at a ski resort, it was announced this week.

In a statement released by the French Ski Federation, the organization extended its condolences to Simond's family, saying the whole community is "deeply affected by Margot's passing."

Le mouvement sportif du ski a appris le décès tragique de Margot Simond, jeune compétitrice en plein devenir (Comité de ski de Savoie - club des sports des Saisies) survenu le 24 avril 2025 à Val d'Isère.



La Fédération Française de Ski, le Comité de ski de Savoie, le club des… pic.twitter.com/hkeGKIfh4O — FFS - Fédération Française de Ski (@FedFranceSki) April 24, 2025 @FedFranceSki

The International Ski and Snowboard Federation described Simond as "a promising young athlete" in its statement and offered its full support to her family and loved ones in this incredibly difficult time."

Simond was set to compete in the Red Bull Alpine Park event at Val d'Isere this weekend. It has since been canceled following the tragic accident.

"Our thoughts are with the French Ski Federation, the Savoie Ski Committee, the Club des Sports des Saisies, and the entire ski community, who are deeply affected by the loss of Margot."

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Lindsey Vonn and Mikaela Shiffrin left support in the FIS social media page's comment section ... both reacting with broken hearts and prayer hands.

Simond made her first FIS event appearance in December 2023, ranking 19th in the Giant Slalom. She competed in her first European Cup in January of this year.