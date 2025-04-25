Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

18-Year-Old Skier Dead After Training Accident In France

French Ski Federation

Margot Simond -- an 18-year-old skier -- died following a training accident at a ski resort, it was announced this week.

In a statement released by the French Ski Federation, the organization extended its condolences to Simond's family, saying the whole community is "deeply affected by Margot's passing."

The International Ski and Snowboard Federation described Simond as "a promising young athlete" in its statement and offered its full support to her family and loved ones in this incredibly difficult time."

Simond was set to compete in the Red Bull Alpine Park event at Val d'Isere this weekend. It has since been canceled following the tragic accident.

"Our thoughts are with the French Ski Federation, the Savoie Ski Committee, the Club des Sports des Saisies, and the entire ski community, who are deeply affected by the loss of Margot."

Lindsey Vonn and Mikaela Shiffrin left support in the FIS social media page's comment section ... both reacting with broken hearts and prayer hands.

Simond made her first FIS event appearance in December 2023, ranking 19th in the Giant Slalom. She competed in her first European Cup in January of this year.

RIP.

